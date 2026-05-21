Ear Nose and Throat

Long-Term Morbidity Seen for Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo

47.1 percent of patients had recurrence over seven years; residual dizziness increased during follow-up
vertigo, exhaustion
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Vertigo
Falls
Morbidity
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