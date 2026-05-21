Long-Term Morbidity Seen for Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo

THURSDAY, May 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Despite successful initial treatment, significant long-term morbidity is seen for patients with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), according to a study published online April 21 in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.Eduardo Martin-Sanz, Ph.D., from Getafe University Hospital in Madrid, Spain, and colleagues examined long-term outcomes in patients successfully treated for BPPV over a seven-year follow-up period. A total of 361 patients treated between May 2011 and March 2017 were included in the study.Overall, the mean patient age was 63.3 ± 15.6 years, with more female than male patients (2.2:1). The most affected area was the posterior canal (86.7 percent). The researchers found that 47.1 percent of patients had recurrence over seven years. Residual dizziness increased from 29.6 percent at one month to 37.6 percent at long-term follow-up. Overall, 18.9 percent of patients reported falls. Recurrence was predicted by requiring multiple repositioning maneuvers and vestibular rehabilitation (odds ratios, 3.89 and 2.41, respectively). There was an association for residual dizziness with increased fall risk (odds ratio, 5.7) and elevated Dizziness Handicap Inventory scores."These ongoing symptoms carry meaningful functional consequences, including increased fall risk and higher perceived disability," the authors write. "The findings highlight the importance of structured follow‐up and early identification of patients at greater risk to guide preventive and personalized management strategies."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter