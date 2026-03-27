Noise Reduction Measures Beneficial for Patients With Meniere Disease

FRIDAY, March 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Meniere disease, implementing noise reduction measures during noise-sensitive periods is associated with improved vertigo symptoms, reduced tinnitus handicap, and enhanced hearing function, according to a study published in the January-February issue of Noise & Health.Hua Zhang, from The First Affiliated Hospital of Henan University of Chinese Medicine in Zhengzhou, and colleagues conducted a retrospective study involving 223 patients diagnosed with Meniere disease between May 2021 and June 2023 to examine the influence of noise reduction measures during noise-sensitive periods on vertigo symptoms and vestibular function. Patients were divided into a noise reduction measure group (NR; 108 participants) and a non-noise reduction measure group (NNR; 115 participants).The researchers found that the NR group demonstrated significantly greater improvements than the NNR group at the three-month follow-up in the Tinnitus Handicap Inventory, Dizziness Handicap Inventory, Visual Analog Scale, Pure Tone Audiometry thresholds, vestibular function parameters, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale for anxiety and depression, and multiple 36-item Short Form Health Survey domains. The NR group also had a higher basic vertigo control rate than the NNR group."This work supports the incorporation of this noninvasive and practical measure as a valuable complement to standard therapeutic management for this condition," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter