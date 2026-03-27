Ear Nose and Throat

Noise Reduction Measures Beneficial for Patients With Meniere Disease

Implementing noise reduction measures during noise-sensitive periods linked to improved vertigo symptoms, reduced tinnitus handicap
tinnitus, woman experiencing ringing in the ears
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Anxiety
Depression
Meniere Disease
Vertigo
Tinnitus
Hearing
Noise Pollution

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