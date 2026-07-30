Ear Nose and Throat

One-Third of Patients With Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps Exhibit Anxiety Symptoms

Comorbid asthma, SNOT-22 score, and blood eosinophil percentage are significant factors associated with anxiety
sinus
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Anxiety
Sinus Problems
Nasal Allergies
logo
www.healthday.com