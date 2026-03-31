Ear Nose and Throat

Outcomes Superior for Endoscopic Sinus Surgery + Vidian Neurectomy in Allergic Rhinitis With Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Combined treatment group had significantly lower IL-6 levels, greater reduction in CRP, more pronounced increase in IFN-γ than patients receiving ESS alone
sinus nose nasal
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Sinus Problems
Nasal Allergies
Chronic Disease

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