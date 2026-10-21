Recommendations Updated for Management of Tinnitus

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Updated recommendations are presented for the management of tinnitus in a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation and published online Oct. 12 in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.Meredith E. Adams, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues provided and updated evidence-based recommendations for clinicians managing patients with tinnitus.The Guideline Update Group made strong recommendations for certain Key Action Statements, including distinguishing patients with bothersome tinnitus from those with nonbothersome tinnitus. For patients with bothersome tinnitus, clinicians should ask about risks for self-harm. Unless specific concerning features are present, clinicians should not obtain neuroradiologic imaging specifically to evaluate the tinnitus. Recommendations were made for performing a targeted history and physician examination at the initial patient evaluation. It is also recommended that comprehensive audiological evaluation be obtained for patients with tinnitus. Patients with tinnitus should be educated regarding the natural history and effects of -- and management strategies for -- tinnitus. A hearing aid evaluation is recommended for patients with hearing difficulties and persistent, bothersome tinnitus, and referral for cochlear implant evaluation is recommended for those who meet audiologic criteria. Cognitive behavioral therapy is recommended for patients with persistent, bothersome tinnitus. For a primary indication of treating persistent, bothersome tinnitus, clinicians should not routinely recommend antidepressants, anticonvulsants, anxiolytics, or intratympanic medications."Strategies like cognitive behavioral therapy, hearing aids, and sound enrichment can help people manage their tinnitus, but there's no single approach that works for everyone, so we encourage patients to talk openly with their clinicians about which options are right for them," Adams said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the audiology industry.Clinical Practice GuidelineExecutive Summary