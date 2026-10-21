Ear Nose and Throat

Recommendations Updated for Management of Tinnitus

Strong recommendations include distinguishing bothersome from nonbothersome tinnitus, asking about risks for self-harm
ear hearing tinnitis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Tinnitus
Guideline
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