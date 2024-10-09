Regular Fish Intake Tied to Lower Risk for Tinnitus in Women

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Regular fish consumption may lower the risk for tinnitus in women, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Sharon G. Curhan, M.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined the longitudinal association between seafood intake and tinnitus. The analysis included 73,482 women participating in the Nurses' Health Study II (1991 to 2021).

The researchers found that seafood intake was independently associated with a lower risk for developing persistent tinnitus. Among participants who consumed one serving of fish per week, the risk for tinnitus was 13 percent lower; risk was 23 percent lower for those who consumed two to four servings per week and 21 percent lower for those who consumed five or more servings. Higher intakes of tuna fish, light-meat fish, and shellfish all were associated with lower risk (e.g., consumption of tuna at least once weekly: adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 0.84; light-meat fish: aHR, 0.91; shellfish: aHR, 0.82). There was a trend for a higher risk with dark-meat fish intake, while fish oil supplement use was associated with a higher risk (aHRs, 1.09 and 1.12, respectively).

"These findings indicate that dietary factors may be important in the pathogenesis of tinnitus," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to the biotechnology and medical technology industries.

