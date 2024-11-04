Risk for Meniere Disease Increased With Upper Respiratory Infections

MONDAY, Nov. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with a history of upper respiratory infections (URI) have an increased risk for developing Meniere disease (MD), according to a study published online Oct. 10 in Microorganisms.

Mi Jung Kwon, M.D., from the Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital in Anyang, South Korea, and colleagues examined the potential link between URIs and MD using data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service-National Sample Cohort from 2002 to 2019. A total of 19,721 individuals with MD and 78,884 controls were analyzed, using propensity score matching to adjust for demographic factors and comorbidities.

The researchers found that the likelihood of developing MD was increased 2.01-fold among individuals with a URI within one year prior to the index date, while those with URIs within two years had 1.54-fold higher probability. The risk for developing MD was also significantly increased with remote URIs occurring up to two years before the index date.

"The study further indicates the importance of long-term patient follow-up, as even URIs occurring up to two years before the index date significantly elevated the likelihood of developing MD, highlighting the pervasive and long-term impact of URIs on Meniere's disease risk," the authors write.

