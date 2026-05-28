Ear Nose and Throat

Sex, Hematocrit, Uric Acid Linked to Meniere Disease Hearing Severity

Authors say systemic factors may play a role in disease severity
hearing loss deaf
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Sex
Meniere Disease
Hearing Loss
Hearing Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Blood Test
Biomarkers
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