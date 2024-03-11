Study Identifies Factors Tied to Age-Related Hearing Loss

MONDAY, March 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Factors associated with developing age-related hearing loss (ARHL) differ by sex, according to a study published online March 6 in PLOS ONE.

Dong Woo Nam, M.D., from Chungbuk National University Hospital in Cheongju, South Korea, and colleagues examined factors associated with ARHL and assessed whether there are differences between men and women. The analysis included 2,349 individuals who underwent medical examinations with hearing testing from 2011 to 2021.

The researchers found that among men, age, underweight, alcohol consumption, weight, and height were significant factors, while among women, age, hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, obesity, sarcopenia, weight, height, age at menarche, and duration of hormone exposure were significant factors. In an adjusted analysis for men, underweight and smoking were the only significant factors, while age, weight, obesity, and age at menarche retained their significance for women.

"We found that there are different associated factors for ARHL in each sex," the authors write. "Assessment and counseling for smoking, obstetric history, underweight, and obesity may be beneficial in managing patients with ARHL."

