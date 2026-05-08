Ear Nose and Throat

Therapeutic App for Tinnitus Improves Tinnitus-Related Distress

Greater improvement in Tinnitus Handicap Inventory score seen in therapeutic group, which was maintained to week 24
tinnitus ringing in the ears
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Journal
Cognitive Therapy
Stress
Tinnitus
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