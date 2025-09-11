Ear Nose and Throat

Tinnitus Linked to Cognitive Impairment in Older Adults

Independent associations seen for tinnitus presence, longer duration, higher severity with cognitive impairment
Side view of senior man with symptom of hearing loss
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Geriatric Care
Tinnitus
Cognitive Function

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com