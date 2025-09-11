Tinnitus Linked to Cognitive Impairment in Older Adults

THURSDAY, Sept. 11, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- In adults aged 60 years and older, tinnitus, especially severe and prolonged tinnitus, is significantly associated with cognitive impairment, according to a study published online Aug. 15 in Brain Sciences.Sarah Alshehri, M.B.B.S., and Abdulaziz Abdulrahman S. Al Hatem, M.B.B.S., from King Khalid University in Abha, Saudi Arabia, examined the association between chronic tinnitus and cognitive function in adults aged 60 years and older and assessed whether the risk for cognitive impairment was increased in association with severity and duration of tinnitus in a cross-sectional study conducted among older adults. Participants were divided into tinnitus and nontinnitus groups (120 each).Participants with tinnitus were significantly older than those without and had higher rates of hearing loss, depression, and poor sleep quality. The researchers found that the tinnitus group had significantly lower scores on the Mini-Cog (2.87 ± 1.14 versus 3.52 ± 1.06) and the Short Portable Mental Status Questionnaire (6.95 ± 1.42 versus 8.02 ± 1.18). Independent associations were seen for tinnitus presence, longer duration, and higher severity with cognitive impairment. The odds of impairment were significantly increased with each 10-point increase in the Tinnitus Handicap Inventory score."These findings underscore the relevance of tinnitus as a clinical marker for cognitive assessment in the elderly and emphasize the need for comprehensive evaluation in patients presenting with chronic tinnitus," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter