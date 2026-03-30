Ear Nose and Throat

Tinnitus Linked to Depression, Anxiety in Dose-Response Manner

Authors call for routine mental health screening in ear, nose, throat practice
Tinnitus Linked to Depression, Anxiety in Dose-Response Manner
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Journal
Anxiety
Depression
Tinnitus

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