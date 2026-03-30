Tinnitus Linked to Depression, Anxiety in Dose-Response Manner

MONDAY, March 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Chronic tinnitus is independently associated with depression and anxiety symptoms, according to a study published online March 18 in Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment.Enes Sırma, from University of Health Sciences Gazi Yasargil Training and Research Hospital in Diyarbakır, Turkey, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of mood symptoms among adults with chronic tinnitus, as well as whether tinnitus severity contributes to psychological burden. The analysis included 100 adults with subjective tinnitus lasting at least six months.The researchers found that tinnitus severity showed moderate positive associations with depressive (r = 0.50) and anxiety symptoms (r = 0.48). In adjusted analyses, Tinnitus Handicap Inventory (THI) scores remained independently associated with higher Beck Depression Inventory-II scores (β = 0.42) and Beck Anxiety Inventory scores (β = 0.39). Severe tinnitus (THI ≥ 58) significantly increased odds of moderate-to-severe depression (odds ratio, 3.10) and anxiety (odds ratio, 2.84). Just under one-third of participants had clinically relevant depressive and anxiety symptoms (28 and 31 percent, respectively)."These findings underscore the importance of routine mental health screening and multidisciplinary management in ear, nose, throat practice," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter