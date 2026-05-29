Traffic and Industrial Pollutants Tied to Chronic Rhinosinusitis Risk

FRIDAY, May 29, 2026 (Health Day News) -- Long-term residential exposure to traffic-related and industry-related pollutants is associated with increased chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) risk, according to a study published online May 28 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.Hong-Ho Yang, M.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues investigated the association between long-term residential exposure to traffic-related and industry-related pollutants and CRS risk. The analysis included data from 92 participants, including sinonasal epithelial specimens from endoscopic sinus surgery (62 with CRS) and 30 skull base surgery controls (2018 to 2021).The researchers found that when adjusting for demographic characteristics, smoking history, steroid use, and comorbidities, each standard deviation increase in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels was independently associated with an increase in odds of CRS (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 2.32). Similarly, increases in CRS were seen with increasing benzene (aOR, 2.15) and lead levels (aOR, 3.48). When adjusting for CRS status and copollutant levels, NO2 exposure was associated with elevated interleukin (IL)-4, IL-5, IL-13, and tumor necrosis factor α levels, while benzene was associated with suppressed IL-1 receptor agonist levels and lead was associated with elevated IL-8 and IL-1 receptor agonist levels."Long-term residential exposure to traffic-related and industry-related pollutants was associated with distinct sinonasal inflammatory signatures and endotypic diversity, suggesting pollutant-specific pathways that may contribute to heterogeneous chronic rhinosinusitis pathophysiology," the authors write.Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter