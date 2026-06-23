Ear Nose and Throat

Vestibular Rehab Important for Acute Vertigo, Regardless of Delivery Mode

Internet-based vestibular rehab produces similar results to written instructions for home exercise
Vestibular Rehab Important for Acute Vertigo, Regardless of Delivery Mode
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Neurology
Vertigo
Rehabilitation
Health Care Adherence
Internet
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