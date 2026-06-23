Vestibular Rehab Important for Acute Vertigo, Regardless of Delivery Mode

TUESDAY, June 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Internet-based vestibular rehabilitation (VR) is not superior to written instructions for reducing vestibular symptoms six weeks after acute-onset vertigo, according to a study published online June 12 in PLOS ONE.Solmaz Surano, M.D., Ph.D., from Umeå University in Sweden, and colleagues evaluated the efficacy of an internet-based VR tool for reducing vestibular symptoms after acute-onset vertigo. The analysis included 183 adults with ongoing acute vestibular syndrome (recruited within seven days after symptom onset) who were randomly assigned to six weeks of internet-based VR with personalized, progressively adjusted home exercises or to written instructions for home-based VR exercises.The researchers found that both groups improved at six weeks, with no significant between-group difference (adjusted mean difference, −2.0 points; 95 percent confidence interval, −4.9 to 0.9; P = 0.18). Both groups showed reduced vestibular symptoms and improved disability, balance, and walking speed, without significant between-group differences over 12 weeks. There were no serious adverse events, and compliance was high in both groups."These findings suggest that ensuring access to vestibular rehabilitation exercises may be more important than the specific mode of delivery after acute-onset vertigo, and internet-based tools represent viable alternatives for patients who prefer or may benefit from a digital format," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to the health technology industry.Abstract/Full Text .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter