Vestibular Symptoms Stable, Improve for Most With Meniere Undergoing Cochlear Implant

MONDAY, Oct. 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Most patients with Meniere disease (MD) who undergo cochlear implantation (CI) in the MD-affected ear have stability or improvement of vestibular symptoms, according to a study published in the September issue of Otology & Neurotology Open.Alexandra M. Arambula, M.D., from the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, and colleagues examined the impact of CI on vestibular symptoms in patients with MD in a retrospective chart review of patients who underwent CI between 2011 and 2024.Thirty-nine patients were included in the study: 51 and 41 percent, respectively, had moderate or severe and mild vestibular symptoms preoperatively. The researchers found that after CI, 28.2, 64.1, and 7.7 percent had symptom improvement, stable symptoms, and symptom worsening, respectively. Those with preoperative mild or absent symptom severity were more likely to have stable symptoms than those with moderate or severe symptoms (78.9 versus 50.0 percent), and they were less likely to experience symptom improvement (10.5 versus 45.0 percent). Compared with those with mild or absent symptoms, significantly more of those with moderate or severe preoperative symptoms had migraines (35.0 versus 5.3 percent). Among patients with moderate or severe symptoms, symptom improvement was more likely for those without comorbid migraine versus those with migraines."Though a relatively small sample size, these findings have important implications for preoperative patient counseling, regarding the potential effects of CI on postoperative vestibular symptoms," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to Cochlear Americas.Abstract/Full Text.