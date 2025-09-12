Ear Nose and Throat

Video Head Impulse Test, Caloric Test Can Differentiate Meniere Disease, Vestibular Migraine

vHIT had PPV of 81 percent, NPV of 36 percent for distinguishing MD from vestibular migraine
headache migraine pain
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Migraine
Meniere Disease
Vertigo
Hearing Disorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com