EAU: 90-Day Mortality Rate 9.2 Percent for Emergency Hematuria

TUESDAY, March 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Ninety-day mortality is 9.2 percent for people presenting with emergency hematuria, with malignancy the underlying cause for 25 percent, according to a study presented at the European Association of Urology Congress, held March 13 to 16 in London.Nikita R. Bhatt, M.B.B.S., from St. Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin, and colleagues describe current management practices and clinical outcomes in patients presenting with emergency hematuria in an international, multicenter, prospective observational study. Data were obtained for 8,500 patients from 382 centers over one year.The median length of stay was four days, and 90-day mortality and readmission rates were 9.2 and 31 percent, respectively. The researchers found that on admission, 5, 5, 11, and 21 percent were hemodynamically unstable, septic, required high-dependency care, and required blood transfusion, respectively. In 35 percent of cases, ward-based management was successful. During admission, 47 percent did not undergo imaging and only 35 percent underwent intervention. Overall, the underlying cause was malignancy in 25 percent (12.5 percent preexisting; 12.5 percent newly diagnosed); a further 5 percent of patients were diagnosed during follow-up. Urothelial carcinoma accounted for 20 percent and a further 4 percent of malignancies during admission and follow-up, respectively. The median time to diagnosis was one day and 21 days during admission and follow-up, respectively."Our findings show how important it is that doctors take the necessary steps to identify the cause of the problem," Bhatt said in a statement. "For patients, the message is clear: if you have visible blood in your urine, don't ignore it. See your doctor as soon as you can."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter