Physician’s Briefing

EAU: 90-Day Mortality Rate 9.2 Percent for Emergency Hematuria

Malignancy was underlying cause in 25 percent; a further 5 percent were diagnosed during follow-up
urine sample
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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