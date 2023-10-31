Endometriosis Tied to Higher Rates of Hysterectomy Complications

TUESDAY, Oct. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Endometriosis is associated with higher rates of postoperative complications for hysterectomy involving benign conditions, according to a study published online Sept. 12 in the Journal of Minimally Invasive Gynecology.

Emily B. Wang, M.D., M.P.H., from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues used the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program database to identify 127,556 hysterectomies performed for benign gynecologic indications. The effect of endometriosis on perioperative outcomes was examined.

The researchers found that 15.4 percent of hysterectomy cases had a diagnosis of endometriosis, which was associated with younger age, lower prevalence of chronic comorbidities, and a higher rate of concurrent pelvic inflammatory disease. In patients with endometriosis, the incidence of postoperative complications was higher (9.9 versus 8.1 percent; odds ratio [OR], 1.25; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 1.17 to 1.34). There were no differences seen in the incidence of 30-day mortality (0.1 versus 0.03 percent; OR, 1.98; 95 percent CI, 0.69 to 5.65) or reoperations (1.50 versus 1.36 percent; OR, 1.18; 95 percent CI, 0.98 to 1.42) based on endometriosis status.

"Patients and surgeons should be aware of the increased risk of complications and plan for mitigating these increased risks before and during surgery for suspected endometriosis," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)