Dietary Intake, Food Preparation Tied to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substance Levels

TUESDAY, Feb. 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Tea consumption habits and food preparation are associated with differences in blood levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in young adults, according to a study published online Feb. 4 in Environment International.

Hailey E. Hampson, from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined if dietary intake and food sources were associated with changes in blood PFAS concentrations among Hispanic young adults at risk for metabolic diseases. The analysis included 123 young adults participating in the Children’s Health Study (CHS) and 604 participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES; 2013 to 2018).

The researchers found that in CHS, all PFAS except perfluorodecanoic acid significantly decreased across visits. A one-serving higher tea intake was significantly associated with 12.6 to 24.8 percent higher levels of PFAS at follow-up. There was a significant association between a one-serving higher pork intake and 13.4 percent higher perfluorooctanoic acid at follow-up. In NHANES, associations were similar for unsweetened tea, hot dogs, and processed meats. In both datasets, increased home-prepared food was significantly associated with lower blood PFAS concentrations.

"This highlights the importance of diet in determining PFAS exposure and the necessity of public monitoring of foods and beverages for PFAS contamination," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text