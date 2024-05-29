Early-Life Air, Noise Pollution Exposure Tied to Later Mental Health Issues

WEDNESDAY, May 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Early-life air and noise pollution exposure are prospectively associated with three common mental health problems from adolescence to young adulthood, according to a study published online May 28 in JAMA Network Open.

Joanne B. Newbury, Ph.D., from University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, and colleagues examined the longitudinal associations of air and noise pollution exposure in pregnancy, childhood, and adolescence with psychotic experiences, depression, and anxiety in youth and young adults aged 13 to 24 years. Analysis included 9,065 infants (born between April 1, 1991, and Dec. 31, 1992) participating in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children.

The researchers found that after covariate adjustment, interquartile range increases (0.72 μg/m3) in fine particulate matter <2.5 μm (PM 2.5 ) levels during pregnancy (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.11) and during childhood (aOR, 1.09) were associated with higher odds for psychotic experiences. There was also an association between pregnancy PM 2.5 exposure and depression (aOR, 1.10). Higher odds of anxiety were seen with noise pollution exposure in childhood (aOR, 1.19) and adolescence (aOR, 1.22).

"Interventions to reduce air and noise pollution exposure (e.g., clean air zones) could potentially improve population mental health," the authors write.

