Environmental Health

Early-Life PFAS Exposure Tied to Intestinal Inflammation in Childhood

Prenatal and early-life exposure tied to higher fecal calprotectin at age 6 years
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VADYM/Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Inflammation
Journal
Child Health
Pregnancy
Environment
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Children's Health
Environmental Health
PFAS
Biomarkers
Children
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