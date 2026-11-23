MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Environmental lead exposure is associated with an increased risk for streptococcal pharyngitis in children, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.Eva Odiko, from the University at Buffalo in New York, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study involving medical record data for 13,221 children aged 14 years and younger residing in Philadelphia to examine the association between childhood lead exposure, measured via blood lead concentrations (BLCs), and diagnosis of streptococcal pharyngitis or croup.The researchers found that 28 percent of the participants had BLCs above the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention action level of 3.5 µg/dL. Compared with those without a strep diagnosis, children with strep had higher odds of BLC ≥3.5 µg/dL or BLC 1 to 3.4 µg/dL (adjusted odds ratios, 2.74 and 2.45, respectively). Those with BLC ≥3.5 µg/dL and BLC 1 to 3.4 µg/dL had an increased risk for frequent strep diagnosis (adjusted risk ratios, 2.65 and 2.39). There were no associations seen between BLC and croup diagnosis."This work is directly related to health inequities and structural barriers faced in many older cities, including Buffalo," coauthor Marina Oktapodas Feiler, Ph.D., also from the University at Buffalo, said in a statement. "Homes and other residences in these cities have historical lead paint that can chip, making dust and deteriorating windows specifically problematic."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter