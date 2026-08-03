Environmental Health

Micro-, Nanoplastics Detected More Often in Patients With STEMI

MNP detection more frequent among smokers and patients exposed to fine particulate matter >15 µg/m3
microplastics
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Heart Attack
Coronary Artery Disease
Air Pollution
microplastics
Smoking
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