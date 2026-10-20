Environmental Health

Odds of Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome Increased With High Lithium Exposure

Children living in areas with higher levels of lithium in drinking water more likely to be diagnosed with WPW syndrome
boy drinking water from fountain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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