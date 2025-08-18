Parents' Occupational Exposure Tied to Offspring's Autism Severity

MONDAY, Aug. 18, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Several classes of parental occupational exposures are associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) severity and several behavioral subscales, according to a study published in the July issue of the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health.Erin C. McCanlies, Ph.D., from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in Morgantown, West Virginia, and colleagues assessed whether parental occupational exposures affect autism severity risk. Analysis included 532 parents and their children participating in the Childhood Autism Risks from Genetics and the Environment study.The researchers found that parental occupational exposures to phenols, ethylene oxide, and plastics/polymers were associated with more severe ASD symptoms. Plastics/polymers were especially associated with multiple developmental and behavioral outcomes, including irritability, hyperactivity, poor receptive and visual language, and lower daily living skills. ASD behaviors were associated with several parental occupational exposures (e.g., anesthetic gases, disinfectants, and pharmaceuticals). "Our findings suggest that parental exposure to certain workplace chemicals during key fetal development periods may influence not just autism likelihood, but also severity and functioning outcomes for children with autism," McCanlies said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter