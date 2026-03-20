Environmental Health

Preconception, Prenatal Pesticide Exposure Linked to Low Apgar Scores

Exposure to several pesticide active ingredients during preconception/pregnancy linked to increased odds of low Apgar scores
pesticides
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Pesticides
Newborn Health

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