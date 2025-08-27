Prenatal Exposure to Acetaminophen May Affect Infant's Brain

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 27, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Prenatal exposure to acetaminophen may increase the risk for neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) among offspring, according to a study published online Aug. 14 in BMC Environmental Health.Diddier Prada, M.D., Ph.D., from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine the association between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and NDDs and related symptomology in offspring.Forty-six studies were identified for inclusion in the analysis. Of these, the researchers found that 27, nine, and four studies reported positive associations (significant links to NDDs), null associations, and negative associations (protective effects), respectively. Positive associations were more likely in higher-quality studies. Most studies reported positive associations for prenatal acetaminophen use with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, and NDDs in offspring."Pregnant women should not stop taking medication without consulting their doctors," Prada said in a statement. "Untreated pain or fever can also harm the baby. Our study highlights the importance of discussing the safest approach with health care providers and considering nondrug options whenever possible."One author served as an expert witness for the plaintiff's legal team on matters of general causation involving acetaminophen use during pregnancy and its potential links to neurodevelopmental disorders.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter