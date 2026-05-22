Environmental Health

Preop Fine Particulate Matter Exposure Tied to Increased Risk for Postop Complications

Relative increase of 8.2 percent in odds of complications seen for every 10-µg/m3 increase in the highest single-day 24-hour PM2.5 exposure
Man checking PM2.5 levels
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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