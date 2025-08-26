Repeated Annual Exposure to Heatwaves May Accelerate Biological Aging

TUESDAY, Aug. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Years of repeated exposure to heatwaves may accelerate aging, according to a study published online Aug. 25 in Nature Climate Change.Siyi Chen, from the University of Hong Kong, and colleagues examined associations between long-term exposure to heatwaves and biological age acceleration. Biological age acceleration was determined by subtracting chronological age from biological age. The analysis included data from 24,922 adults in a longitudinal cohort in Taiwan (2008 to 2022). Linear mixed models were used to investigate the association between heatwaves and biological age acceleration.The researchers found that each interquartile range increase in the cumulative exposure to heatwaves was associated with a 0.023- to 0.031-year increase in biological age acceleration. Individuals showed gradual adaptation to heatwave impacts during the study period. Manual workers, rural residents, and participants from communities with fewer air conditioners showed greater susceptibility to the health impacts."This study systematically investigated the associations between long-term exposure to heatwaves and aging. We found that cumulative exposure to heatwaves had stable and adverse impacts on aging, although the participants gradually adapted to heat over time," the authors write. "This study highlights the need for targeted policies and interventions to strengthen adaptive capacity, delay aging, and promote healthy aging."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter