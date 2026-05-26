Worse Cancer Mortality Seen in Association With Exposure to Coal Operations

TUESDAY, May 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Occupational exposure and residential exposure to coal operations are associated with worse cancer mortality, according to a review published online May 19 in Public Health.Leticia M. Nogueira, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues conducted a systematic review on cancer risk and outcomes associated with exposure to coal operations in the United States. Forty-five unique articles were included.The researchers found statistically significant outcomes in all 18 studies that evaluated residential exposures and cancer mortality. Similarly, statistically significant associations with increased cancer mortality were seen in all occupational studies published after 2003. The most common limitations of studies included in the review were competing risks, healthy worker bias, and ecological fallacy. Mixed findings were seen in 19 studies evaluating residential or occupational exposure to coal operations and cancer incidence; in the single study of cancer-related hospitalizations, no significant association was found with residential exposure."Our findings add further evidence that coal exposure increases your cancer risk, both for people who work with coal and for people who live near coal infrastructure. It's why environmental protections can't be rolled back, as it could accelerate dangers from carcinogens and other pollutants in surrounding communities," Nogueira said in a statement. "Exposing more people to pollutants can also cause an economic burden on communities, resulting from premature mortality, increased health care costs, and a decline of natural resources that support local livelihoods and well-being.”One author disclosed receiving royalties from coal activities conducted on inherited and multi-heir-owned properties.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter