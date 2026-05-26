Environmental Health

Worse Cancer Mortality Seen in Association With Exposure to Coal Operations

Increased cancer mortality seen in association with residential exposure and occupational exposure to coal operations
coal
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Occupational Health
Air Pollution
Cancer
Mortality
Environmental Health
logo
www.healthday.com