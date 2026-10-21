Eye Care

AAO: Association Between GLP-1 Receptor Agonists and AMD Explored

Crude odds ratios suggest increased risk for AMD, which was reversed after accounting for cardiometabolic confounders
Older man having eye exam
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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