AAO: Corneal Toxicity Reported With Mirvetuximab Soravtansine

TUESDAY, Oct. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients receiving mirvetuximab soravtansine (MIRV) treatment for primary gynecologic malignancies, corneal toxicity is not uncommon, but usually resolves, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held from Oct. 18 to 21 in Chicago.

Filippos Vingopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, and colleagues examined longitudinal changes in 36 eyes of 18 patients on MIRV treatment for primary gynecologic malignancies. Corneal toxicity, visual acuity (VA), ocular therapeutic regimen, and ensuing changes in MIRV dose and spacing were recorded.

The researchers found that 47, 22, and 31 percent of the 36 eyes had moderate or severe, mild, and no corneal toxicity, respectively, at 5.5-month follow-up. Mainly after the second cycle (19 of 25), paracentral ring-like subepithelial deposits, corneal haze, and filamentous keratitis occurred (24 of 36, three of 36, and one of 36, respectively), resulting in reduced VA in 20 eyes (55.5 percent). Complete resolution was achieved in 20 of 25 eyes (80 percent) following dose reduction, spacing, and high-potency topical steroid taper (12 of 25, eight of 25, and 25 of 25, respectively), with VA returning to baseline in 13 of 20 eyes (65 percent).

"As novel promising treatments are incorporated in our anticancer treatment algorithms, postmarket surveillance with real-world studies and close collaboration between ophthalmology and multiple other disciplines of medicine will allow for optimal care for our patients," Vingopoulos said in a statement.

Press Release

More Information