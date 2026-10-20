Eye Care

AAO: Deep Learning Using Fundus Photograph Predicts Myopia Progression

Algorithms demonstrated robust performance for predicting progression to moderate and high myopia
eye test child
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Child Health
Myopia
AI
Eye Health
Deep Learning Model
logo
www.healthday.com