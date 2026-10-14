AAO: Raytracing-Guided LASIK Enhancement Improves Visual Function After Cataract Surgery

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Raytracing-guided laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) enhancement improves visual function and residual refractive errors in pseudophakic eyes, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held Oct. 9 to 12 in New Orleans.A. John Kanellopoulos, M.D., from Laservision Eye Institute in Athens, Greece, and colleagues followed 55 pseudophakic eyes that had received monofocal toric, extended depth of focus, and trifocal intraocular lens implants and underwent a raytracing-guided LASIK enhancement using Alcon's raytracing diagnostic and treatment platform (wavelight plus) system. At three months, uncorrected distance visual acuity (UDVA) and near visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and high-order aberrations (HOA) were evaluated.The researchers found that the mean UDVA improved from 20/23 pre-enhancement to 20/16 postenhancement, and corrected DVA improved from 20/16 to 20/12. Cylinder (residual astigmatism) decreased from −0.85 to −0.25 diopters. There was a reduction of HOA from 1.55 to 0.45 microns. There was a one- to seven-step improvement in contrast sensitivity across spatial frequencies under mesopic conditions."If your vision is disappointing after cataract or lens replacement surgery, it does not necessarily mean the lens implant was wrong or that you need a second lens operation," Kanellopoulos said in a statement. In many cases, the cause is "a small, measurable optical alignment error that can now be corrected with a laser procedure."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter