Eye Care

AAO: Raytracing-Guided LASIK Enhancement Improves Visual Function After Cataract Surgery

Data revealed improvement in uncorrected and corrected distance vision, decrease in astigmatism, and drop in higher-order aberrations
AAO: Raytracing-Guided LASIK Enhancement Improves Visual Function After Cataract Surgery
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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