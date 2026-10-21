Eye Care

AAO: Sequential NAION Occurs Earlier With GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Exposure

Early sequential non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy event concentration elevated for GLP-1 receptor agonist users
AAO: Sequential NAION Occurs Earlier With GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Exposure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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