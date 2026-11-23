MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Recommendations are presented for ophthalmic examinations in children with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) and for children receiving hydroxychloroquine treatment in a clinical report issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and published online Nov. 23 in Pediatrics.Sheila T. Angeles-Han, M.D., from the University of Cincinnati, and colleagues developed recommendations for ophthalmic examinations in children with JIA, children with JIA-associated uveitis, and children receiving hydroxychloroquine treatment.The authors note that an ophthalmic examination should be performed as soon as possible after JIA diagnosis, with dilation of the pupils to evaluate for any posterior segment inflammation or complications at least annually. At each ophthalmic screening visit, anterior chamber cells and flare should be graded. Families should be educated that ophthalmic screening needs to continue at the recommended interval, even if arthritis is well controlled. Ophthalmic examination should take place every three months for high-risk patients with JIA and every six to 12 months for moderate- or low-risk patients. Ophthalmic screening examinations are recommended annually into adulthood for all patients with JIA. For children treated with hydroxychloroquine, patients should have an initial baseline ophthalmic screening examination as soon as possible after starting treatment and within the first year of starting treatment. Even during the first five years of treatment, ophthalmic screening examinations should be performed annually; more frequent screening may be necessary for children with underlying risk factors. All children should undergo optical coherence tomography examinations."Close collaboration between pediatricians, pediatric rheumatologists, and ophthalmologists is critical to prevent vision loss from drug toxicity," the authors write. "Families must also be counseled regarding the critical importance of adhering to treatment and monitoring guidelines."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter