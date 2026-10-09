Eye Care

Active Smoking Linked to Progression of Sickle Cell Retinopathy

Active smoking at diagnosis of proliferative sickle retinopathy linked to progression to more advanced proliferative sickle retinopathy
eye vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Sex
Macular Degeneration
Eye Health
Smoking
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