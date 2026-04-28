Eye Care

AI Model of Retinal Age Can Predict Clinical Aging

Retinal age gap significantly higher in participants with diabetes, cardiac disease, or stroke
retina
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Artificial Intelligence
Eye Health
Deep Learning Model
Age
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