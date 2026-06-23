Eye Care

AI-OCT-Based System Noninferior for Diabetic Macular Edema Detection

Incorporation of AI-OCT system associated with substantial reduction in potentially unnecessary DME referrals
eye retina vision
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Artificial Intelligence
Eye Health
Diabetic Retinopathy
logo
www.healthday.com