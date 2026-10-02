Ambient Temperature Linked to Intraocular Pressure in Glaucoma

FRIDAY, Oct. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with stable primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) under medical treatment, ambient temperature is associated with intraocular pressure (IOP), according to a study published online Sept. 29 in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.Toru Ikushima, M.D., from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective study to examine the effects of ambient temperature on IOP in patients with stable POAG under medical treatment. The analysis included 2,655 IOP measurements from 154 eyes of 77 patients.The researchers observed a negative correlation for IOP with ambient temperature (estimate, −0.029), while a positive correlation was seen with mean blood pressure (estimate, 0.021). There tended to be an association for central corneal thickness with IOP. A significant effect on IOP fluctuation was seen for the number of eye drops used, glaucoma type, and time of day, while season also tended to have an effect."This study revealed that ambient temperature was one of the independent factors with a significant negative correlation with IOP in patients with stable POAG under medical treatment, and that the responsiveness of IOP to ambient temperature is greater in patients with severe-stage glaucoma, which should be considered in a comprehensive POAG treatment strategy," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and vision industries.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter