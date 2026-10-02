Eye Care

Ambient Temperature Linked to Intraocular Pressure in Glaucoma

Negative correlation seen for IOP with ambient temperature, while positive correlation seen with mean blood pressure
Ambient Temperature Linked to Intraocular Pressure in Glaucoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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