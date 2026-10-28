American Academy of Ophthalmology, Oct. 9-12

The annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology was held from Oct. 9 to 12 in New Orleans, and attendees included ophthalmologists, optometrists, opticians, and other eye health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in comprehensive eye care, including medical, surgical, and optical care.AAO: Association Between GLP-1 Receptor Agonists and AMD ExploredWEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Crude odds ratios suggest an increased risk for age-related macular degeneration in association with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist use, but this finding is reversed after adjustment for cardiometabolic confounding variables, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held Oct. 9 to 12 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAAO: Sequential NAION Occurs Earlier With GLP-1 Receptor Agonist ExposureWEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist exposure is associated with earlier sequential NAION, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held Oct. 9 to 12 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAAO: Deep Learning Using Fundus Photograph Predicts Myopia ProgressionTUESDAY, Oct. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A deep learning algorithm analyzing one fundus photograph can predict progression to moderate or high myopia, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held Oct. 9 to 12 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAAO: Raytracing-Guided LASIK Enhancement Improves Visual Function After Cataract SurgeryWEDNESDAY, Oct. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Raytracing-guided laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis enhancement improves visual function and residual refractive errors in pseudophakic eyes, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held Oct. 9 to 12 in New Orleans.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter