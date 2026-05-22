Atopic Dermatitis Linked to Increased Risk for Retinal Detachment

FRIDAY, May 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A history of atopic dermatitis (AD) is associated with an increased risk for retinal detachment (RD), according to a study published online May 18 in Ophthalmology Retina.Alexander T. Hong, from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a retrospective, population-based cohort study involving adults aged 18 years and older with and without a diagnosis of AD to examine the association between AD and risk for RD, postoperative proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR), and complex RD repair after initial RD repair. Patients with AD were matched to controls without documented AD using propensity scores; after matching, 274,547 individuals remained in each cohort.The researchers found that compared with controls, patients with AD demonstrated increased rates of RD diagnosis (0.7 versus 0.2 percent) and RD repair (0.2 versus 0.04 percent) at five years (hazard ratios, 2.74 and 4.56, respectively). In the RD repair cohort, increased risks for PVR diagnosis (5.9 versus 4.0 percent) and complex RD repair (8.9 versus 6.6 percent) were seen in association with AD at six months (hazard ratios, 1.45 and 1.36, respectively)."These findings suggest that AD may not only predispose individuals to RD, but may also contribute to worse surgical outcomes, highlighting an underrecognized systemic risk factor that warrants greater vigilance among eye care providers caring for patients with AD," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to Alcon.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter