Eye Care

Atopic Dermatitis Linked to Increased Risk for Retinal Detachment

In the RD repair cohort, AD was also linked to increased risk for proliferative vitreoretinopathy and complex RD repair
eye retina vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Eczema
Retina Damage
Atopic Dermatitis
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