Eye Care

Atropine Shows Effect on Superficial Retinal Perfusion

Single instillation of atropine did not alter retinal, choroidal thickness or axial length over 24 hours, but appeared to transiently affect superficial retinal perfusion
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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