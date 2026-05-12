Atropine Shows Effect on Superficial Retinal Perfusion

TUESDAY, May 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For healthy adults, a single instillation of 0.01 to 0.1 percent atropine does not change axial length or retinal or choroidal thickness over 24 hours, but may transiently affect superficial retinal perfusion, according to a study recently published in Eye & Vision.Barsha Lal, Ph.D., and Lisa A. Ostrin, O.D., Ph.D., from the University of Houston College of Optometry, examined the short-term effects of a range of low atropine concentrations on axial length, retinal and choroidal thickness, and microvasculature in a double-masked, randomized study involving 20 healthy adults (mean age, 25.5 ± 3.4 years). Participants received a single instillation of placebo or 0.01, 0.025, 0.05, or 0.1 percent atropine in the right eye in five sessions.The researchers observed no significant changes in retinal or choroidal thickness or axial length for any concentration or time point. A significant decrease was seen in the superficial vascular plexus perfusion density in the 1.0- to 2.5-mm annulus with time after atropine instillation, but not with concentration; a significant decrease from baseline was seen at one hour versus 24 hours in a post-hoc analysis."By linking objective ocular responses with subjective visual experience, this work advances our understanding of how atropine works and supports more precise, evidence-based, and individualized approaches to myopia management," Ostrin said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter