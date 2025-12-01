Eye Care

Compounded Imiquimod Ointment May Be Beneficial for Some Ocular Surface Cancers

Case series showed 5 percent ointment may be safe and effective for diffuse conjunctival melanoma in situ or ocular surface squamous neoplasia
senior eye vision
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Prescription Drugs
Eye Health
melanoma

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com