Diabetic Retinopathy Tied to Lower Vision-Related Quality of Life

TUESDAY, Feb. 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Vision-related quality of life (VRQoL) declines with the presence and higher severity of diabetic retinopathy (DR), according to a review published online Feb. 1 in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Mohammed G. Zayed, from University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis to identify studies evaluating the association between DR and QoL.

Based on eight studies (1,138 participants with DR and 347 participants without DR), the researchers found that compared with participants without DR, the composite National Eye Institute 25-item Visual Function Questionnaire (VFQ-25) score was 3.8 points lower in those with non-vision-threatening DR, 12.5 points lower in those with any DR, and 25.1 points lower in vision-threatening DR. Based on 35 studies (6,351 participants with DR), the pooled mean VFQ-25 composite score was 91.8 for participants with non-vision-threatening DR, 77.6 for any DR, and 73.2 for vision-threatening DR. There were weak or no associations between health-related QoL and non-vision-threatening DR and strong associations with vision-threatening DR.

"This study found that VRQoL declined with the presence and severity of DR," the authors write. "Interventions to reduce progression of DR at both early and more advanced stages could improve VRQoL."

