Eye Care

ESCRS: Binocular Tolerance Test Can Predict Laser-Blended Vision Success in LASIK

Only 3.1 percent of patients had failure, defined as enhancement converting the reading eye to distance
eye
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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