Eye Care

ESCRS: Fine Particulate Matter Linked to Increased Risk for Glaucoma, Cataract

Ozone exposure associated with increased risk for age-related macular degeneration
senior woman undergoing eye exam, glaucoma
Adobe Stock, RossandHelen
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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