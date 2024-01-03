Eye Diseases Tied to Higher Risk for Falls, Fractures

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- People with eye diseases have an increased risk for both falls and fractures when compared with those without eye diseases, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Jung Yin Tsang, from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues assessed whether people with cataract, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), or glaucoma have a higher risk for falls or fractures than those without. The analysis included 410,476 people with cataract, 75,622 with AMD, and 90,177 with glaucoma who were matched (1:5) to controls.

The researchers observed an increased risk for falls in those with cataract (hazard ratio [HR], 1.36), AMD (HR, 1.25), and glaucoma (HR, 1.38). Similarly, there was an increased risk for fractures seen for all eye diseases (HRs, 1.28, 1.18, and 1.31 for cataract, AMD, and glaucoma, respectively). Fracture risk was increased in almost all body sites (e.g., hip, spine, forearm, skull or facial bones, pelvis, ribs or sternum, and lower leg fractures) versus matched comparators.

"The results of this study indicate that people with cataract, AMD, or glaucoma have a higher risk of both falls or fractures compared with people without these eye diseases," the authors write. "These populations would likely benefit from improved advice, access, and referrals to falls prevention services and targeted interventions to prevent related adverse outcomes."

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

