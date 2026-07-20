Four-Zone Scleral Lens Improves Visual Performance for Irregular Corneas

MONDAY, July 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with irregular corneas, a four-zone scleral lens demonstrates high effectiveness for improving visual performance, according to a study published in the September issue of Eye Discovery.Qi Tan, from Rayzon Medical Technology Co. Ltd., in Changsha, China, and colleagues conducted a prospective, multisite trial involving Chinese adults aged 18 to 65 years with irregular corneas. Participants were fitted with a four-zone scleral lens; 138 participants were enrolled and seven withdrew during the study period.The researchers found that among the remaining participants, after one month of scleral lens wear, best-corrected visual acuity improved by at least 0.20 logMAR in 128 participants, corresponding to a success rate of 97.7 percent; median improvement was 0.30 logMAR. To achieve an optimal fit, an average of 1.5 lenses per eye were required. During the three-month follow-up period, there were no significant adverse events reported. Most of the participants adhered to a regular regimen of lens wearing, with 72.5 and 83.9 percent, respectively, wearing lenses for at least eight hours per day and at least five days per week during the three-month period. In 90 percent of eyes, a high level of comfort was reported."In conclusion, this prospective, multisite clinical trial provides robust evidence that scleral lenses are highly effective in improving visual performance in Chinese patients with irregular corneas, with minimal adverse effects on ocular health over a three-month period," the authors write.One author disclosed employment by Rayzon Medical Technology Co., Ltd., which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter