Eye Care

Four-Zone Scleral Lens Improves Visual Performance for Irregular Corneas

BCVA improved by at least 0.2 logMAR after one month of scleral lens wear, with success rate of 97.7 percent
eye vision cataract
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Vision Problems
Eye Health
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