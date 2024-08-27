Free Eye Disease Screening Program Engaging High-Risk Adults

TUESDAY, Aug. 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A novel free eye disease screening program is engaging adults at high risk for eye disease who are underusing eye care services, according to a study published online Aug. 22 in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Eric Sherman, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues examined the reasons for underuse of eye care and whether a novel, free eye disease screening program is engaging adults at high risk for eye disease, who were underusing eye care services. A total of 1,171 Michigan Screening and Intervention for Glaucoma and Eye Health Through Telemedicine participants who were recruited from primary care clinics serving two low-income communities were included in the study.

The researchers found that the characteristics of participants reporting not having had an eye examination in two years or longer included age 65 years and older, self-reported diabetes, family history of glaucoma, self-reported glaucoma, and Black or African-American individual aged 50 years and older (23, 33, 25, 3, and 33 percent, respectively). In those who reported not having had an eye examination in two or more years, 21, 20, 6, and 1 percent screened positive for glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration, respectively. No insurance, no reason to go (no problem), and cost of eye examination were reported reasons for why participants had not had an eye examination (28, 22, and 16 percent, respectively).

"Increasing access and use of eye care will likely require large-scale efforts to increase access to and public awareness of affordable eye care," John S. Wittenborn, and David B. Rein, Ph.D., from NORC at the University of Chicago, write in an accompanying editorial.

